Story from US NewsThis A.M.UsYou can see the first Christmas full moon in nearly 40 years. (Read More)Attention last-minute shoppers: Aldo, La Mer, & Reformation have major sales. (Read More)Ariana Grande released a holiday album called Christmas & Chill, and it's epic. (Read More)Turns out the carol "Silent Night" inspired a temporary truce during World War I. (Read More)Booking a hotel room or a spa appointment can make your trip home feel like a getaway. (Read More)If you're looking for holiday dessert ideas, we've got 29 easy-to-make cookie recipes. (Read More)AdvertisementHere are a few easy tips for anyone who suffers from social anxiety during the holiday party season. (Read More)Our ultimate holiday movie playlist has 31 movies, like "Elf," to celebrate the season. (Read More) Giphy.Advertisement