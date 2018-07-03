These Are The Signs Most Likely To Get Back With An Ex

Let's start with the signs that end up in on-again, off-again relationships due to nostalgia — Cancer and Pisces, we're looking at you. As two of the three water signs of the Zodiac, you're deeply in touch with your feelings and feel an intense connection to the past, sometimes to the point that you seek out old memories like episodes of your favourite TV show, replaying them in your mind to relive how you felt in that moment. Of course, people you've known and been close to carry a font of memories with them, too. And for all the bad or frustrating memories you might associate with your ex, you can't help but recall all the fun and intimacy you shared with them as well.