These Are The Signs Most Likely To Get Back With An Ex

You said you deleted their number, but you didn't have the heart to go through with it. You ran into them at one of your old haunts and now you can't stop thinking about them. The temptation to rekindle an old relationship, no matter how ill-fated it was the first time around, can be pretty intense, regardless of your Zodiac sign. That said, some are more astrologically inclined to pursue an ex than others, albeit for very different reasons. Below, we'll highlight four signs whose personality profiles make their members more likely to get back with an ex (especially those who have these signs as their moon or Venus sign ).