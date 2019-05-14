Butterflies are long extinct, "sex imagery" classes are obligatory in schools for those above the age of 11 and Ralph is perhaps a little too curious about a website which claims to have "discovered" that germs don't exist – it's apparently all a ploy by money-hungry pharmaceutical companies. It sounds crazy, but not that crazy. This world sounds both distant and within our reach, which is probably what's so inviting yet ever so slightly bothersome about it. Thompson's erratic Vivienne Rook is going to cause political trouble, that's for sure. There's also a huge international threat looming on the horizon, and it's all at the mercy of future Trump's handling of particularly delicate overseas relations. You'd be right to be filled with dread at the thought of where this could all go in the 11 further years it promises to explore, but at the core of this incredibly smart series is a family that any of us could be part of. There's humour (god knows there'd have to be), affection and a sharp look at a reality that isn't beyond any of our imaginations.