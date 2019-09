In a story published by the Gloucester Times , one girl was affected in a positive way. On Saturday, sixth-grader Mackenzie George, was playing in a marsh when she slipped and fell on a piece of metal which severely cut her leg open. The 10-inch long, 3-inch wide gash on her leg was gushing with blood and she needed help to stop the bleeding fast. "I didn’t feel anything. I thought I just bumped my leg, but when I pulled it up I saw the cut and I started screaming to call 911," Mackenzie said to the GT.