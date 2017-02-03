“It was such an uncomfortable situation to be in. I was reliant on this job to pay my bills, and at the same time I felt I should just put up with it and smile along with his jokes so I wasn’t seen as difficult,” she says.



Sadly these feelings aren’t uncommon, says Sam Smethers, chief executive of women’s rights organisation, the Fawcett Society.



“For women on an individual level, it can feel like they’re rocking the boat of the organisation. It tends to be normalised by other workers, where it is expected to dress a certain way. It can also feel like a trivial thing to challenge, and as it’s ingrained in the culture it’s hard to be the one to stand up against it,” she explains.



Lacking awareness



As the report points out, the government’s 2010 Equality Act already covers employees against this type of discrimination. The law says that female staff cannot be treated less favourably than their male counterparts in terms of working conditions. As a result, the dress code with which Nicola Thorp was told to comply was illegal, as it is more onerous for women than for men.



Unfortunately, many people – employers and employees alike – don’t know about this law or refuse to take it seriously, which is why restrictive dress codes remain part and parcel of working life. And while the British government has said it expects employers to make sure they comply with the law, the Committees have argued that this isn’t enough, as breaches within the retail, hospitality and tourism sectors are rife.



“Pushing responsibility onto employers to find out their legal obligations and comply is a strategy which is not working. The Government needs to do more and must do it quickly”, the report urges.



Those that do decide to take their claim to court also face hefty fees and little reward if they do succeed in taking on their employer. Payouts tend to be fairly small, in the region of £250 to £1,000. Meanwhile, the cost of bringing a discrimination claim before an employment tribunal stands at £1,200. This will, understandably, put most women off.



According to the Committees, there are three ways to solve the problem: tweaking the laws where necessary, increasing payouts for those that successfully take their employer to court, and raising awareness among employers, female workers and students.



And while it might seem impossible to challenge your company’s culture, tougher laws and more clarity on how to tackle unfair work environments would be a big help.



As Smethers concludes: “Not enough people know their rights. To win over the public’s hearts and minds and drastically change people’s attitudes towards their work culture, we really have to drive this message home.”



*Not her real name

