If you live in an flat, you have likely made some sacrifices to make your small living space more functional. Maybe you chop vegetables on the couch because you have no kitchen counter. Perhaps you stand on your toilet because it's the only way to get a full-length view of your outfit every morning. And you might use the only floor space in your room to lay out your yoga mat and work out, instead of spending your rent money on a gym membership — or a rug.