The Women's World Cup Is Here - We Ask 10 Men If They’ll Be Watching

Can you hear the familiar rumbling of football chants in the air? Today we're draping ourselves in our favourite team jerseys, painting our faces, and embracing a summer of afternoon pub antics as the FIFA Women's World Cup begins.
Kicking off tonight at Parc des Princes in Paris, the tournament will run until 7th July and is set to be one of the most intense sporting events of the summer. If you weren't lucky enough to grab a ticket to one of the matches, don't worry – round up your friends and throw an impromptu BBQ while you cheer on your chosen team. (Go Lionesses!)
Of course, women around the world have been excited about this competition for what feels like forever - especially in England after the seriously impressive performance of the Lionnesses in the Euros two years ago. But, as the sport grows in popularity among women, we're intrigued to see if we'll be seeing any men chanting "It's Coming Home" alongside us at the pub.
Click ahead to hear from just some of the men thrilled about the women's summer of sport...