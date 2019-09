We’re spoiled for stories about the optimum age to do this or the age we’ll peak at that , and it all feeds into the unhelpful narrative that defines women’s lives: time is running out. Sure, fertility is the big, emotionally taxing elephant in the ladies’ room . However, having a child isn’t the making of a woman, certainly not if she doesn’t want it to be. And this terrifying idea that we’re all meant to have everything together by the time we arrive at our mid-30s (the time we should have settled down, stepped up in our careers, found a partner and have a house and kids, so they say) isn’t helped by the lack of cultural signposts pointing to what happens when that all goes really fucking wrong.