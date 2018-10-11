Far from the typical romantic narratives with which we're bombarded, Women On The Verge questions why we lean towards assuming that finding a man is the solution to whatever issues we're dealing with in our personal lives. It tackles the expectation of being wiser just because you're a bit older. It approaches the difficult conversation around being in your late 30s, without a partner and really wanting to have kids. It's also a reminder that as we look around, comparing ourselves to peers who have ticked all the boxes we thought we were meant to have achieved by now, even though the outlook seems pretty bleak, a dark sense of humour and a couple of understanding mates will serve you pretty well in getting through it.