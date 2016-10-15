For a long time, it seemed like maybe Liane Moriarty and Stephen King had cornered the modern market on the suspense-fiction genre. But no more: These days, there are plenty of psychological thrillers to pick from — many of them more sinister and more spine-chilling than Big Little Lies or even The Shining. Not that we're knocking either of those authors. It's just that there are so many stories to choose from, which you already know if you, like millions of other readers, rapidly inhaled novels like Gone Girl and The Girl on the Train over the last few years.



Here's the thing about suspense thrillers, though: Once you've reached the end and all the secrets have spilled out, it's not always fun to go back and read them again. You need new mysteries to unravel — new plotlines and characters to make the hair on your neck stand on end.



Luckily, there is no shortage of these sorts of books. We've pulled together some of our favourites (and by favourites, we mean the ones that freaked us out most) that should get you through the autumn, at least. And if you rip through 'em all, no worries: We'll be adding more psychological suspense titles as time goes on. If we know anything about these books, it's that they attract voracious readers always in need of a new literary fix.