In winter we tend to crave stodgy foods such as breads and pasta, but you can definitely find some healthier replacements for your favourite comfort foods. For breakfast, be careful of consuming too much sugar in the colder, darker months. It's all too easy to reach for a fluffy pastry or sugary flavoured latte. Your mood may be low and you might be craving the boost, but the resulting crash won't be worth it. Watch out for sugars hiding in your foods, such as cereals, low-fat yoghurts, juices and flavoured drinks. Overnight oats are a time-efficient way to prep breakfast for on the go, or if you can wake up 10 minutes earlier, eggs are a fantastic way to start the day a few times a week.A good lunch could be a homemade soup, or a fresh salad with a source of protein such as salmon, chicken or tofu. Load up on leafy green vegetables in as many meals as you can to keep your defences up. Just make sure you are eating enough – if you choose a salad, ensure it's not boring or basic – and you're more likely to be left feeling fuller for longer and less likely to be craving a sugary snack come 4pm.For dinner, the key is to replace simple carbohydrates with more complex carbohydrates, for example sweet potato instead of potato, or cauliflower rice instead of white rice. Why not try making a homemade curry or a hearty casserole? A great opportunity to throw in beans and pulses that leave you feeling full.Take your time to warm up – it takes a little longer to get the joints moving in winter as we're stiffer than usual. Warming up applies to our mindset, too. In winter we can be stubborn, not very flexible and unwilling. We hunch over and our shoulders get tight. The last thing we want to do is change into our gym kit. Prepare yourself to warm up your body and your mind and your workout will be better. You'll also be more aware of your body and therefore less likely to push yourself to the point of injury.Cooling down is just as important. Remember to stretch and cool down. Treat yourself to a warm bath with some Epsom salts afterwards to soothe tired or aching muscles.Yes, definitely! But the way I think about it is I know I'm going to feel a whole lot worse if I don't train. If I don't exercise, I don't get those endorphins, which I really need over winter when my mood is more likely to be low. I'd rather face the cold, have an amazing workout and then feel great. Thinking about the alternative makes exercising a no-brainer.I try to switch things up at this time of the year and I really enjoy training over winter. There are no distractions. You wake up in the dark and go home in the dark. It's my time when I can really focus on my training. I try to embrace it. I feel empowered knowing I can continue my training programme over winter.