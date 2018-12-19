What with the month-long build-up, it's only natural to experience a Christmas comedown once you've polished off the festive leftovers in a sarnie on Boxing Day morning. What now, eh? You refuse to change out of your PJs because that means Christmas is actually over, so you settle for watching Vicar of Dibley reruns until New Year’s Eve, when you reacquaint yourself with your makeup bag and, er, shoes.



If you’re lucky, you’ll have friends to see and maybe a few more presents to open after the big day to help eke out those Christmas feels but, by the time Twixmas is in full swing, we’re all in major Quality Street comas and there’s not a lot going on. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not complaining about being off work – hell no – but that waiting-for-something-to-happen sensation can be hard to shrug.



So instead of moping and letting the blissful office-free days morph into a Dawn French marathon (as dreamy as that sounds), here’s how to make the most of the lull. Ride that festive wave, people.





