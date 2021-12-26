What with the month-long build-up, it's only natural to experience a Christmas comedown once you've polished off the festive leftovers in a sarnie on Boxing Day morning. What now, eh? You refuse to change out of your pyjamas because that means Christmas is actually over, so you settle for watching Masterchef reruns until New Year’s Eve.
If you’re lucky, you’ll have friends to go on walks with and maybe a few more presents to open after the big day to help eke out those Christmas feels but, by the time Twixmas is in full swing, we’re all in major comas and there’s not a lot going on. Don’t get us wrong, we’re not complaining about being off work — hell no — but that waiting-for-something-to-happen sensation can be hard to shrug.
So instead of moping and letting the blissful work-free days morph into a TV binge marathon (as dreamy as that sounds), here’s how to make the most of the lull. Ride that festive wave, people.