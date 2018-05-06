Most ridiculous thing someone has come into A&E for?

Generally the ones who come in because they "fancied getting this checked out". I would always encourage anyone who is scared or worried about their health to come to a doctor, because we'd rather tell you you're fine than you sit at home and let the situation become dangerous. But if you knew there was no accidental or emergency aspect to your problem, but you came to A&E – well, you’ve taken time and resources away from people who really needed them.