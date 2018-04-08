Confessions Of A…Pole Dancer

Have you been treated badly while working as a dancer?

I cannot remember a single shift where I did not have an unpleasant or ‘challenging’ experience. I think it's the nature of the profession. Although the law protects us and it’s illegal to touch us dancers, nobody really follows the law. We get groped, slapped on the derrière, people say inappropriate things all the time... When you remind customers that they cannot touch you, it’ll be blamed on you: "I thought you wanted me to slap your ass.” In the mind of the customers it's your fault if you're violated. And it's not just men who grope us. Women do it too. You have to grow a thick skin, and you have to learn how to protect yourself. When you get violated as an exotic dancer it's as if it’s your own fault because you’ve chosen this profession and you're asking for it, wearing skimpy clothes and walking around in sexy lingerie. The world differentiates between regular women and strippers. So if anything bad happens to a stripper it's her own fault. Meanwhile, we’re all just women trying to make a buck, trying to feed our kids, helping our families to live better lives, pay our way through college... But society doesn't see it that way.