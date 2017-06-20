Meet The 63-Year-Old Pole Dancer Living Her Best Life

Somewhere between the reused “stripper with a heart of gold” trope seen repeatedly in movies (see: Natalie Portman in Closer; Marisa Tomei in The Wrestler, and so on) or listening to Drake’s rap about dancers not meeting his virginal-like expectations, our perception of pole dancers is limited.
However, according to the Metro, one 63-year-old woman is challenging our perception of what it means to be an exotic dancer. Lyn Dellavedova began taking pole dancing classes seven years ago and she’s been hooked ever since. In an interview with Metro, she explained that it wasn’t easy in the beginning. “When I walked into the class, I nearly walked straight back out again,” she said. Her biggest concern? Age. Luckily her instructor welcomed her with open arms.
“All the girls were so young – I felt ancient. But the teacher made me feel really welcome and it was so much fun.”
The great-grandmother from Australia then dived into her classes full throttle. Since beginning in 2010, she’s now a pro, having perfected a number of tricks. Though Dellavedova’s biggest test came on her 60th birthday, when she performed a routine for friends and family.
“My ultimate aim was to perform a routine for my friends and family on my 60th birthday so I could see the milestone in with a bang. I really wanted to do something memorable." Her 1920s -themed shindig was also the perfect moment for her to see how far she’s come. "Being able to do moves that girls three times younger than me can do makes me feel so good," she says.
Grandma Lyn not only has an enviable pair of gams, she’s got some major core strength now thanks to her classes. One could only hope to look and feel this awesome at 63.
"It has improved my body confidence and definitely keeps me young," Dellavedova said. You’re never too old to try anything in life. I’d say to people just go for it."
