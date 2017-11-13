A Week As A Legal Sex Worker On A £200,000 Salary

10:17 a.m. — The bell rings. Company! We all run out of our rooms and down the hallways to the front parlour, where we stand in a line and introduce ourselves to the gentleman that has just walked in. This is called a lineup. The gentleman walks up to the lady of his choice, takes her by the hand, and they then "go on tour." Since I am the one chosen, I take him around the back of the property and show off some of our bungalows and suites. The ranch is much larger than it looks from the front, so people are often surprised by the size of the facility! We wrap up the tour and head back to my suite to negotiate.