How To Make Your Home Look Like A Wes Anderson Set

Wes Anderson films are favourites of everyone. From the whimsical plot lines to the eccentric characters they are, more or less, modern-day fairytales.
A few weeks ago we brought you Accidental Wes Anderson, a subreddit devoted to pictures of locations which look like they've escaped from the set of Wes's films.
But how about if you could turn your own house into a Wes Anderson set? Here, we've rounded up a few products to help you turn your living room into a space Bill Murray would be proud to get weird in.