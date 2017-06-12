For those who have been trying to fill a Wes Anderson-shaped hole since 2014's Grand Budapest Hotel, here's a little something to tide you over until his next movie, Isle of Dogs, which comes out next year.
Over the weekend, on Reddit, a relatively new and teeny tiny subreddit called Accidental Wes Anderson hit the big time when user Nekhera posted this picture of a North Korean conference room which seems to have jumped straight off the set of one of the director's iconic films.
Since then, the subreddit has grown to nearly 20,500 subscribers and over 100 other pictures reminiscent of films like Moonrise Kingdom, The Royal Tenenbaums and Rushmore have also been submitted.
Click through to see our favourites.