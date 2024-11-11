Your Horoscope This Week: November 10 To 16

Cosmic beings, we are entering the final week of Pluto in Capricorn in our lifetime. On November 19, Pluto will re-enter Aquarius, where it will stay until 2044. If you’ve been sensing a major shift — one that will radically transform our connection to community and our core values — you’re in tune with the Pluto in Aquarius era. But before we move forward, this last week of Pluto in Capricorn invites us all to reflect on the lessons it’s taught us since 2008.
Take time to journal about the major themes and life experiences you’ve navigated during this era. In addition, we’re heading into a potent full moon in Taurus on November 15, coinciding with Saturn, the planetary ruler of both Capricorn and Aquarius, shifting direct in Pisces. This is one of the most significant weeks of 2024, with the potential for positive news regarding long-term initiatives you’ve been nurturing. The full moon signifies a time of culmination and celebration — so be sure to honour your progress, no matter how small it may seem.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
With Saturn ending its four-month retrograde in Pisces this week, your sector of spirituality and healing is activated. You may feel yourself emerging from a more introspective state. While there will still be a post-shadow retrograde period lasting until early 2025, this week brings a strengthening of your intuitive muscles, largely thanks to the Taurus full moon on the 15th. This full moon highlights your sector of money and self-esteem, making it a wonderful time to celebrate how much you’ve grown over the past six months.
With Pluto, the planet of transformation, spending its final full week in Capricorn, your career and reputation sectors are further emphasised. This could inspire you to make a significant change in this area of your life, setting the stage for a fresh direction that will shape the rest of this decade. If you feel confident in your choice, move forward with bravery and tenacity.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, there’s a full moon in your sign on the 15th, the same day that Saturn, the planet of challenge, shifts direct in Pisces after four months retrograde. This activates your sector of friendship and social network. If you’ve felt isolated from friends during the retrograde, or if you’ve been dealing with friendship breakups or distance in close connections, this week may feel like the start of a new chapter.
Allow closure to unfold naturally, especially as Pluto spends its final week in Capricorn — an experience we won’t have again in our lifetime. Letting go of what you’ve outgrown might feel challenging but with your planetary ruler, Venus, entering Capricorn on November 11, the cosmos will clearly signal that holding onto what no longer serves you will only hinder your growth. Embrace this powerful full moon week as a chance to realign with your values.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, we’ve officially entered the pre-shadow phase of Mercury’s upcoming retrograde in Sagittarius. As Mercury is your planetary ruler and Sagittarius is your opposite sign, you may already sense that your partnerships and most intimate relationships are entering a period of re-evaluation and potential release in the coming weeks. This week’s Taurus full moon illuminates your sector of spirituality and healing, encouraging you to confront wounds you may have suppressed over the past six months.
With Saturn shifting direct in Pisces, you might feel a strong urge to make changes in your career path. Remember, Jupiter — the planet of luck — remains retrograde in your sign for several more months. During Jupiter retrograde, it’s best to slow down so that you can eventually move forward with greater clarity. Reflect on what excited you in your younger years and dedicate time this week to reconnecting with those activities or projects. This will help you realign with your true path and gain insight into your next steps.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, as a moon-ruled sign, this week’s full moon in Taurus lights up your sector of friendship and social networks and is bound to have a strong effect on you. If you’ve been holding onto grudges, resentment, anger or hurt, take time this week to process these emotions. On the 11th, Venus — the planet of love — enters your opposite sign, Capricorn, sparking a strong desire for intimacy, trust and reliability in your relationships.
With Pluto, the planet of transformation, spending its final week in your partnership sector, you may feel especially drawn to those with Capricorn placements. Embrace the practical ways you seek to love and be loved. Additionally, Saturn, which rules both Capricorn and Aquarius, ends its retrograde in your fellow water sign of Pisces on the 15th, encouraging you to soften your communication style, embrace your desires and express your sensitivity without keeping walls around your tender heart.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, with Mars, the planet of action, now in your sign until early 2025, you’re a magnet for your desires. Venus, the planet of love, enters Capricorn on the 11th, activating your sector of routine, wellness and service. This combination of Mars and Venus energy will have you feeling more productive, assertive and determined. However, be mindful of burnout and ensure you’re taking time to rest and recharge.
Saturn, the planet of responsibility, ends its retrograde in Pisces on the 15th, the same day as the Taurus full moon. This energy encourages you to reflect on your collaborative ventures and how to create generational wealth in the years to come. If such topics felt uncertain during Saturn’s retrograde, the Taurus full moon aligning with Saturn will give you the clarity and determination to start planning strategically for the future. Allow yourself to take it step by step, knowing you can adjust as you go.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, your planetary ruler, Mercury, is entering its retrograde pre-shadow phase this week, and Saturn — the planet of challenge — ends its four-month retrograde in Pisces, activating your sector of marriage and partnership. If you’ve been uncertain about whether to remain in or leave a relationship, you’re likely to gain clarity in the days and weeks ahead, especially with Saturn’s shift direct and the illuminating Taurus full moon on November 15.
With Pluto, the planet of transformation, spending its final week in Capricorn, try not to take every conversation or interaction too seriously. Pluto will enter Aquarius on the 19th, bringing regenerative energy that will reshape your life over the next two decades. While you typically prefer feeling in control, Virgo, the universe is guiding you to surrender and trust the process. Consider doing a full moon release ritual this week, allowing yourself to drop any dead weight and open up to infinite possibilities.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, with your planetary ruler Venus entering Capricorn on the 11th, you may feel compelled to address more practical concerns in your key partnerships. If you’ve been over-giving or compromising your needs to keep the peace, Venus in Capricorn will prompt you to acknowledge any discomfort or unease. Setting boundaries with love now can prevent resentment later. Pluto’s final week in Capricorn will also encourage you to express what needs to be said and take necessary actions.
As Saturn, the planet of challenge, shifts direct in Pisces on the 15th, you’ll be reflecting on how to better care for your health and establish systems that feel consistent yet flexible. Take time this week to evaluate your organisational methods so far. If you need help creating stronger structures, be open to seeking the support you need to build a solid foundation now that Saturn is direct.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you’re so close to achieving a long-awaited dream. The key is to tap into that vibration and live as if you’ve already received what you’re hoping and praying for. Who would you be if your deepest desires were already your reality? What would your daily routine look and feel like? Who would you spend time around most consistently, and why? What would you be eating, listening to and wearing? The energy of your annual new moon is still strong as we approach the Taurus full moon, so visualisation and intention can further accelerate your manifestation process.
This week’s Taurus full moon occurs in your sector of marriage on the same day that Saturn — the planet of challenge — ends its retrograde in your sector of fate, true love and creativity. This is a powerful week for healing and acknowledging relationship wounds from the past months or years, while joyfully envisioning the best-case scenario for the connections that matter most to you. Strive for a balance between realism and openness to what the universe wants to bring into your life. Ensure you have room to receive what you’re asking for.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, as we approach Sagittarius season, you’re gaining clarity on where you want to direct your energy in the coming year. With Saturn, the planet of challenge, ending its retrograde in Pisces on the 15th, your sector of roots, home and the past is emphasised. This may prompt you to make amends in the coming days and weeks with family members or close friends with whom you may have had misunderstandings during the retrograde. Just keep in mind that we’re now in the pre-shadow phase of Mercury’s upcoming retrograde in your sign, so it’s best to clear the air this week rather than putting it off until later.
On the 15th, the Taurus full moon creates some tension with your Sagittarius nature, reminding you that if you’ve been denying yourself what your heart truly desires, your spirit won’t tolerate that self-deception for much longer. With Venus, the planet of love, now in Capricorn for the next four weeks, your sector of security and self-esteem is highlighted, and you may feel a stronger desire for commitment and deep trust with those who are helping you open up to love.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, you’re nearing the end of a major rite of passage. This is a crucial week for protecting your energy, as Pluto — the planet of transformation — spends its final week in your sign. On the 19th, Pluto will enter Aquarius, where it will remain until 2044. It won’t return to Capricorn for over 200 years so instead of focusing on what’s next, take time to celebrate yourself for everything you’ve accomplished and the ways you’ve grown since 2008, when Pluto first entered your sign.
You may experience moments of closure, nostalgia and even grief around the 15th, when the Taurus full moon illuminates your sector of fate, true love and youth. Your inner child may seek more pleasure-based activities and with your ruler, Saturn, shifting direct in Pisces on the full moon as well, you’re encouraged to give yourself more opportunities to simply dream. Minimise your to-do list this week and focus on being present and grateful for the life you’re living.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, your time is almost here. This is Pluto’s final week in Capricorn in our lifetime. Starting next week, on the 19th, Pluto will settle into your sign, where it will remain until 2044. With your sector of spirituality, healing and closure currently activated by Pluto’s final days in Capricorn, you’d benefit from indulging in hibernation mode and resisting the urge to overwork yourself.
This is especially important with the Taurus full moon occurring on the 15th, the same day that one of your planetary rulers, Saturn, ends its four-month retrograde in Pisces. This retrograde may have caused delays and obstacles in your financial journey, but in the coming days and weeks you’ll notice greater ease when manifesting or handling anything related to money or self-esteem. Be proud of yourself for navigating some of the most spiritually and financially challenging periods of the year.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Congratulations, Pisces! You’ve made it through Saturn’s four-month retrograde in your sign. On the 15th, the same day as the Taurus full moon, Saturn will shift direct in your sign, helping you feel more confident about the months to come. While you’ll still feel the post-shadow retrograde phase until early 2025, topics concerning job opportunities, interviews, proposals, financial responsibilities and anything related to “adulting” will feel slightly easier to navigate as 2024 comes to a close.
This week marks Pluto’s final stretch in Capricorn, activating your sector of friendship and social networks. Take a good look at who’s in your social circle right now and be honest with yourself about who you want to continue evolving with, and who you may need to peacefully fall back from to make room for the next chapter of your life. This is a great week to have healing heart-to-heart conversations, where you set clear boundaries and make amends.