Your Horoscope This Week: 1st to 7th December

The Sagittarius new moon on 1st December highlights your career sector, making this an ideal time to set intentions for your professional growth. Saturn has likely encouraged you to play it safe this year but as we approach its shift into Aries in May 2025, now is the time to plant seeds for bold career moves. Take it step by step — radical change doesn’t have to happen overnight. By the Sagittarius full moon in June 2025, you’ll see how taking leaps of faith leads to unexpected blessings. Leap and the net will appear.