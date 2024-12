Your Horoscope This Week: 1st to 7th December

The week begins with the Sagittarius new moon activating your sector of money, self-esteem and security. Scorpio, ask yourself: If money were no object, how would you spend your days ? This new moon invites you to step into an abundant mindset, where wealth is not just defined by your bank account but by the peace in your heart and the love you give to others. Use the next six months to shift away from a grind-and-hustle mentality and open yourself to the divine abundance you’re worthy of.