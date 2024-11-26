It’s The Last Mercury Retrograde Of The Year (Phew)

Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius will expose truths and spill the hot tea. The unapologetic placement of Mercury is a straight shooter that goes right for the jugular with its bow and arrow. When provoked, Mercury in Sagittarius fights to win and finds the act amusing. It needs to make a point and is relentless in doing so. Mercury in Sagittarius becomes more reactive, defiant and arrogant when retrograde. Mercury doesn't play by the rules in Sagittarius so we should expect matters to intensify when the planet is marching backward. However, we do have the choice to fight or flee. The latter option seems to be the most beneficial and wise because then we can move on without carrying the burden with us.