It’s The Last Mercury Retrograde Of The Year (Phew)

Warning: The last Mercury retrograde of 2024 is here! Every few months, Mercury turns retrograde. When this happens, the planet of communication slows down, allowing us time to re-examine our lives, circumstances, relationships and professional endeavours. And as far as the cosmos is concerned, we will take that time whether we like it or not. Unfortunately, Mercury retrograde has a lousy reputation among astrology lovers. Although the trickster planet means we cannot be as slick as usual and also forces repressed frustrations to rise internally (and externally), it's an excellent moment to pick up projects that have been put on the sidelines and to recommit to plans that we forgot about during our regular schedules.
This time, Mercury will be back-gliding in the sign Sagittarius from 25th November to 15th December (the same day as the full moon in Gemini…eek!). Travel, correspondences, gossip and news might be inaccurate and cause delays, so plan accordingly. Yes, it’s fair to blame Mercury retrograde for mishaps, issues and drama that occurs; after all, we all need a scapegoat for our clumsiness and for when we put our foot in our mouth. The story we’ll be dealing with during the retrograde began on 7th November. When the backspin ends, we’ll experience the post-retrograde era, known as retroshade, from 15th December to 2nd January. The weirdest things happen in those weeks: There will be many plot twists along the journey.
Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius will expose truths and spill the hot tea. The unapologetic placement of Mercury is a straight shooter that goes right for the jugular with its bow and arrow. When provoked, Mercury in Sagittarius fights to win and finds the act amusing. It needs to make a point and is relentless in doing so. Mercury in Sagittarius becomes more reactive, defiant and arrogant when retrograde. Mercury doesn't play by the rules in Sagittarius so we should expect matters to intensify when the planet is marching backward. However, we do have the choice to fight or flee. The latter option seems to be the most beneficial and wise because then we can move on without carrying the burden with us.
What makes this Mercury retrograde stand out is that it’ll oppose Jupiter retrograde in Gemini on 4th December and square Saturn in Pisces on 6th December. As a result, we’ll experience a bevy of emotions and experiences ranging from high to low. Jupiter's presence will make us feel as though we can make anything happen; however, Saturn's harsh dose of reality reminds us that our dreams require a lot of work and will be an ongoing process. Also, Mars will be retrograde in Leo starting on 6th December. The combination of these fire signs slowing down hyperactive planets is going to drain our energy and deplete our aura. Make sure you take a power nap to calm your nerves and find your chill.
Although the optical illusion that Mercury creates in the sky when it slows down tends to affect us considerably, we do have control over how we react to matters. If someone comes at you through text or email, you have the choice not to respond. Remember that you don't always have to assert yourself to finish a conversation. Sometimes, it's advisable to let matters lie and leave people on read when they attack. Focus on more critical situations and relationships. Most importantly, do you and put your needs first.
Important Dates
25th November: Mercury retrograde in Sagittarius begins, creating havoc in our lives.
2nd December: Mercury retrograde harmonises with the centaur Chiron, who's also retrograde in Aries. We can heal the past and mend our hearts.
4th December: Mercury retrograde opposes Jupiter retrograde in Gemini, heightening matters and taking situations to the extreme.
5th December: Mercury retrograde and the sun form a conjunction, known as cazimi (“in the heart of the sun”), in Sagittarius. This is a favourable day to make plans, sign contracts, set boundaries with an ex, and get clarity on matters.
6th December: Mercury retrograde squares Saturn in Pisces, making us feel stuck and lost in the shuffle.
13th December: Mercury retrograde harmonises with Venus in Aquarius, heightening our charm and the romance factor.
15th December: Mercury turns direct (yay!).
