The Ultimate Scam: Women, Ambition, Money & Why We Love To Hate Them For It

That we are living at a time of extreme wealth inequality is without question — the 1% holds 40% of the country’s wealth while wages for everyone else have stagnated and the cost of living goes up, up, up. This is happening at the same time as women, in their long quest for financial independence and security, finally (finally!) enjoy more access to opportunity. We now have an unprecedented number of women reaching the highest echelons of wealth — the number of female millionaires in the U.S. has doubled since 2005 , worldwide women control some $51 trillion dollars — and the highest share ever of families with female breadwinners. All of this creates a complicated dynamic, both in the culture at large and within marginalized communities. Women deserve to take their piece of an increasingly shrinking pie — but how much is enough and who gets to decide that?