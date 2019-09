Billionaires — They’re Not Just Like Us (At Least On Instagram)

Not that everything was vacations and fine dining. For many scions, there were plenty of posts touting the sorts of uncontroversial charity projects that pageant queens pledge allegiance to on stage: benefitting rescue dogs voting rights for women , and reading . But acknowledgement of the hard stuff was mostly absent. One sort of exception to the rule was Malaysia’s Ally Mukhriz who posted a selfie celebrating during Paris’ World Cup semi-finals win, an Instagram Story congratulating her 93-year-old grandfather for being elected as the new Prime Minister of Malaysia, and a post of a man waving a Palestinian flag with a caption promoting a iPhone grip attachment with a portion of the proceeds going toward a pro-Palestine initiative started by her grandfather. (“Do your part! Get your stylish Poppin’ Popperz now,” the caption read, followed by a smiling emoji.) But the way that the rich considered the news was so foreign to me. Whereas my peers and I feel battered by chaos (and screengrab news articles, memorial illustrations, and rants written in note apps to broadcast our rage), it was a trip to see people behave in ways that displayed their confidence in their control over — and isolation from — the ills of the day.