Billionaires — They’re Not Just Like Us (At Least On Instagram)

But glancing at the grids of the super-rich is like looking into the eye of chaos. Each photo is edited individually, instead of according to one cohesive aesthetic. Most photos of groups of people were posed in rows like someone had just graduated. There were very rarely photos of posed candidness, and selfies were sometimes posted one right after another, a social media faux pas only beauty influencers are allowed to commit. Some are stunning until further notice — one photo of a Singaporean man (his Instagram account is private, but he accepted my friend request that explicitly stated I was a journalist researching the super-rich on Instagram) shows him perched on the side of a private pool. He's looking out pensively over a moonlit sea...but the refraction from the water makes his torso look directly connected to his knees. It’s a photo no image-conscious Instagram influencer would ever post, but one their moms might. (For what it’s worth, the caption reads: “The moon stole a good half hour that night.”)