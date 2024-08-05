Your Horoscope This Week: 4th To 10th August

Welcome to the 8/8/2024 Lion’s Gate Ascension Portal, cosmic beings! This week is a major one astrologically because in astronumerology, which is a combination of the spiritual attributes of astrology and numerology, the date 8/8 is a period of enhanced manifestation abilities. This year’s 8/8 portal is special because it takes place during an “8” year (2024 = 2+0+2+4 = 8), which means we’re in an 888 portal.
The number eight represents the human psyche, regenerative and generational wealth, as well as eternal life. Since this Lion’s Gate Portal is taking place during a Leo new moon week, all zodiac signs will be supercharged with greater confidence, radiance and joy this week. What are you ready to call in?
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The one caveat is that Mercury, the planet of communication, begins its retrograde in Virgo on 5th August at 4:56 a.m. GMT, so we may find ourselves second-guessing our own gifts and overthinking. We could also get caught up in hypercriticism of ourselves and others (especially now that Venus is in Virgo for the next four weeks), which could lead to our perfectionist tendencies taking the lead. We could also blow several situations out of proportion due to Mars’ presence in Gemini, stirring up drama just for the fun of it.
Fortunately, we end the week with Juno, the asteroid of partnership, entering the harmonious sign of Libra and helping us all take a much-needed breather as we integrate this week’s potent energy.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, this week’s Leo new moon activates your sector of fun, fate and creativity. You’re loving all the attention that you’re receiving, and if you’ve been wanting to reinvent yourself, use the 10 days after the new moon (4th to 14th August) to dive into your personal transformation and enjoy yourself in the process. Just be careful when it comes to physical makeovers, as Mercury’s retrograde through Virgo could lead to you ending up with the opposite result of what you were seeking.
Romantically, Venus’ transit through Virgo is influencing your sector of health, wellness and service for the next four weeks. You’ll be more sensitive to the food you eat, the people you hang out with and the music and media you absorb. This may lead to you taking a break from socialising and being more intentional and discerning regarding how you spend your energy and who you share your resources with. This process of selectivity will do you good.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Happy Lion’s Gate week, Taurus! The Leo new moon energy is encouraging you to step out of your comfort zone and be bolder when it comes to getting what you want. But this may be easier said than done due to Venus, the planet of love (and your planetary ruler), being in Virgo for four weeks starting 4th August. This will make you take life, and love, much more seriously than you already do, and when taken to extremes this can make you a buzzkill in relationships. Awareness is key.
Fortunately, since Mars is in Gemini in your sector of self-esteem, you’ll be inspired by this week’s Lion’s Gate Portal to show off aspects of your personality that most people aren’t used to seeing, and this will make for a very stimulating week, despite the fact that Mercury will be retrograde in Virgo in your sector of fate, fun, creativity and true love. While there may be some drama or misunderstandings in that realm of your life, you’ll be able to laugh off the complexities by keeping in mind that things are a bit all over the place right now, and it’s best to flow with the changes rather than resist them.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this is your ruler Mercury’s first full week retrograde in Virgo, and it’s likely to have you fighting for dear life, in the most hilarious of ways. Your sector of family, roots and the past is activated by both Venus in Virgo and Mercury in Virgo, which means your family members are likely to both annoy you and make you laugh your butt off. It’s best to enjoy the duality of it all with an open mind and heart, viewing your life like the ultimate comedic movie.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
The combination of the Leo new moon on the 4th and the Lion’s Gate Ascension Portal on 8/8 will make you feel like a galactic superhero of sorts. This is definitely your “ask and you shall receive” season. The clearer you can get regarding communicating your needs to your partners, friends and collaborators, the easier it’ll be for the universe to deliver your desires directly to you. You may start to see signs of your manifestations unfolding within 10 days of the Leo new moon but in order to see these signs, be willing to do the work.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, now that Mercury, the planet of communication, is retrograde in Virgo, you’re feeling a blend of anxiety and calm, all at the same time. A part of you feels stressed that nothing is under your control, and another part of you is grateful that nothing’s under your control. Combined with Mars, the planet of action, currently in Gemini in your sector of spirituality and closure, your mission this new moon week is to release the need to control, and focus on showing up as your most authentic self in the present moment. You’ll want to be surrounded by people who love you for who you are and who don’t change or shame you.
Venus, the planet of love, is in Virgo starting this week, in your sector of communication. During this transit you won’t indulge in small talk, even more than usual, because it’ll bore you to tears and you won’t be able to hide it. You may also hold back your true feelings from your partner(s) during this transit. Eventually you won’t be able to hold back anymore and it could lead to passive-aggressive reactions or even a complete blow-up. With this in mind, make plenty of time for meditation and time in nature this week as you adjust to the changing tides, and use the Lion’s Gate Portal to ground yourself in what’s most essential.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Leo Sun & Rising:
Happy Leo new moon week! This is the highlight of Leo season, particularly because of the potent magic of the 8/8 Lion’s Gate Portal, which has been felt since the beginning of August. Leo, ask yourself what it is you want most for this next chapter of your life, and get clear on why you want it and what you’ll do after you’ve received it. Your powers of attraction and manifestation are quite strong this week — stronger than most of the zodiac signs. With great power comes great responsibility. If you use your magnetic energy solely for selfish purposes, you’ll end up feeling empty. But if you aim to spread your wealth intentionally with others, your cup will overflow.
Having greater discernment regarding what you do and who you do it with is the name of the game with both Mercury and Venus being in Virgo this week, and Mercury also being retrograde in Virgo in your sector of self-esteem and money. You’ll be focused on your financial wellness during these Virgo transits, and you’ll reflect on ways you previously spent money recklessly or without purpose. Instead of beating yourself up about it, learn from your past and vow to move forward making wiser decisions.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, with Mercury spending its first week retrograde in your sign, you may initially feel like a hermit and you won’t want to emerge from your Virgo cave. The Leo new moon energy is activating your sector of spirituality, healing and closure, so even though Leo season tends to be about letting yourself shine, you’ll be more focused on shining from within, particularly around the Lion’s Gate Portal on 8/8. Do something simply for yourself that day, and try to avoid filling your day with busy work or tending to what other people need from you. Being unapologetically selfish will help you increase your manifestation abilities.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Once Juno, the asteroid of marriage and partnership, enters Libra on the 9th, your sector of security and self-esteem is activated, and you may emerge from your Virgo cave and aim to get closer to whoever gives you butterflies or makes you feel all giddy inside. Accept these feelings of vulnerability without trying to push them away — the more you ignore or deny them, the stronger your desire for intimacy becomes. This Lion’s Gate week, give yourself permission to receive what you want.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, with your ruler Venus now in Virgo for the next four weeks, you’ll be feeling more private and reserved than usual because your sector of spirituality, healing and closure is activated. This is a good week for getting an astrology or tarot reading with a trusted healer, because your intuition is supercharged and you’ll better be able to discern the spiritual messages the cosmos is sending you, even with Mercury being retrograde in Virgo. You may also have feelings of déjà vu or receive messages in your dreams this week, so keep a dream journal by your bed.
Meanwhile, the Leo new moon’s energy combined with the Lion’s Gate Portal is activating your sector of friendship and social networks, indicating that a fresh start is likely in these areas of your life, particularly if you’ve felt like you’ve outgrown your friend group. If you take time to write intentions about the type of friend you want to be and attract, you’ll be pleasantly surprised to see how much these intentions become your reality within six months from now — or sooner.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, you were tested in July but you made it out stronger than ever, like a phoenix rising from its ashes. Now that we’re in the 8/8 Lion’s Gate Portal, it’s time to spread your phoenix wings and soar. Soar higher than you’ve ever soared before. You’re emerging from a chrysalis period but this period is a continuous one because as the sign of transformation you’re perpetually evolving. Use this week’s Leo new moon to have fun visualising what your life can look and feel like six months from now if you decide to give yourself the very best and not settle for anything less.
Mercury’s retrograde through Virgo is highlighting your sector of friendship, social networks and technology. Your relationship with social media will change during this three-week period. Either you’ll want to use it less frequently, or alternatively, if you tend to be a hermit and never post, you may suddenly decide to be more visible and active on social media. The key is to listen to your instincts regarding where to invest your energy and who to share it with. Do your best to avoid getting caught up in friendship drama — focus on treating yourself with love, presence, intention, compassion and courage, and reflect the same to others.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
You’re reaping the rewards of showing up for yourself and others consistently, Sag. This week’s Leo new moon activates your sector of expansion, travel and higher journeys, which could lead to you being featured or celebrated in the media; alternatively, you may decide to promote yourself more consistently and this could lead to you being seen by the right person at the right time. You never know who’s looking or who’s speaking your name in rooms meant for you, so the more you consistently let your light shine, the more you’ll attract aligned opportunities, particularly since we’re in the 8/8 Lion’s Gate Portal.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
However, Mercury’s retrograde through Virgo starts one day after the Leo new moon, and since Venus will also be in Virgo this week, the double-Virgo energy squares off (creates astrological friction) with your Sag nature, which could lead to you pushing people away if they come too close to you, or getting frustrated when people are too curious about what’s going on in that spontaneous mind of yours. Your mission this week is to not burn bridges through being too easily annoyed at people’s mere existence.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week’s Leo new moon is helping you celebrate the milestones you’ve had so far this year, while also preparing for a chapter of levelling up that’s unlike what you’ve experienced before. This is largely due to your own abilities to visualise yourself living an even better, brighter and bolder reality than the one you have now. But it’s important to balance this manifestation practice with deep moments of gratitude for everything you once wished for, which is your current reality. Avoid falling into the trap of always trying to achieve the next big thing, which will lead to you not really being present with where you are now.
If you need help with this process, you’re in luck, because Mercury’s retrograde in Virgo is actually here to help you feel more grounded and secure in who you are. Retrogrades get a bad rap for being the cause of all mayhem but right now you do need things to be shaken up as we prepare for Pluto to re-enter your sign on 1st September. Anything that’s outdated or that you’ve outgrown must go. Retrograde season will highlight what those aspects of your life are and will give you time to mourn, grieve and release so you can make room for your fresh start.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Welcome to the Leo new moon week, Aquarius! If you’ve been craving a fresh start in your closest relationships, the cosmos is here to give it to you. But you have to avoid trying to control people in order to get what you want — whether you’re doing this consciously or unconsciously. I’m saying this because Venus is now in Virgo in your sector of outside resources and human psychology, which means you may end up playing mind games if you feel insecure about a romantic prospect. And since Mercury is now retrograde, the mind games you play will only backfire and leave you feeling goofy.
Fortunately for you, the 8/8 Ascension Portal helps you check yourself before you wreck yourself. It’ll inspire you to be more vulnerable yet empowered when communicating your needs to your loved ones. If you have to set boundaries with people who have the wrong impression or expectations of you, you’ll be able to do so this week — just make sure you express yourself with grace and patience, because Mercury’s retrograde could lead to people misconstruing your words or actions.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this first full week of Mercury retrograde in Virgo is occurring in your sector of partnership and marriage, so if things are a bit wonky in that department of your life, chalk it up to Mercury’s backspin (which is actually an optical illusion, which only makes everything more trippy). Avoid casting judgment on others or letting your emotions dictate your actions. It’d be wise to spend plenty of time solo whenever you feel like snapping at someone. Self-love is a healing balm and with Chiron currently retrograde in Aries in your sector of security, you’d benefit from being your own safe space first and foremost.
Remember how last week I advised you to wait until the Leo new moon struck before starting any new plans? This is your green light to kick your dreams and ambitions into action — particularly those that you’ve had on your to-do/to-be list since the start of 2024, or even 2023 or prior. No more procrastinating, babe. Retrograde season, combined with the 8/8/2024 ascension portal, will motivate you to slowly but surely get your life together and stop sabotaging your own success.