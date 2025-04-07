Your Horoscope This Week: 6th To 12th April

Take time this week to integrate those lessons, reflect on what patterns you’re ready to let go of, and forgive yourself for any ways you’ve been your own worst enemy. And then, the Libra full moon hits on 12th April, illuminating your relationship sector. This is a culmination of lessons from the solar eclipse in Libra back in October 2024 — so think back to who was in your life then, and how your relationship dynamics have evolved. Venus, your opposite sign’s ruler, stations direct literally 40 minutes after this lunation, making this one of the most healing full moons for your heart. If you’ve been in your delulu era about someone, this is the week to see them clearly. Whether it’s an overdue closure convo, an apology you’ve been waiting for, or a reunion you didn’t see coming, the truth is coming to light. Most importantly, the full moon reminds you that the longest and most essential relationship you’ll ever have is with yourself, so how can you commit to showing up for you every single day?