Your Horoscope This Week: 6th To 12th April

Cosmic beings, we are oﬃcially entering one of the most pivotal weeks of the month because we’ve made it to the end of Mercury retrograde! On 7th April at exactly 7:07 a.m. EST (peep the angel number 707 — completion energy!), Mercury, planet of communication, shifts direct in Pisces after a three-week retrograde journey that likely had you in your feels, spiralling in your group chats, or romanticising people and situations that didn’t really deserve that much screen time in your mind. The lesson of this retrograde? Patterns repeat themselves until you decide to learn from them. So think back on what stories, friendships, creative projects, or limiting beliefs kept popping up for you since mid-March. What were you supposed to finally release, shift, or reimagine?
We’re now entering a two-week post-shadow period, so don’t expect life to immediately go from zero to 100 overnight — but the fog is lifting. You’ll feel yourself thinking clearer, speaking freer, and feeling more grounded in your truth. The week starts with the moon in Leo, giving us a little extra courage and boldness to speak up and take action. Then, when the moon enters Virgo Tuesday through Thursday, you’ll feel the urge to spring clean — not just physically, but digitally, emotionally, spiritually. Let yourself declutter and detox so that by the time the full moon hits, you’re lighter, freer, and ready to receive the love, ease, and balance you’ve been craving.
The week builds up to one of the most beautiful and balancing lunations of the year: the Libra full moon on 12th April. This isn’t just any full moon — it’s the cosmic closure to eclipse season, which has been rocking us since the end of February. Think of this full moon as a giant exhale from the universe, a reminder that the chaos is clearing and harmony is possible again.
What makes this full moon even more special is that Venus, Libra’s planetary ruler, will be stationing direct in Pisces only 40 minutes after the full moon peaks. That’s big manifestation energy. It’s like the universe is saying, “You made it through the portal. Now let’s soften, heal, and pour love back into ourselves and each other.” Think back to the Libra solar eclipse that happened during Libra season in 2024 — themes around love, partnership, balance, and boundaries are coming full circle now. This is your cosmic green light to forgive, to move forward, and to open your heart without losing yourself in the process.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
Aries, welcome to a week of pure, cosmic main character energy. Mercury retrograde oﬃcially ends on 7th April in your sector of spirituality and healing, and honestly, you’ve earned this energetic exhale. These past few weeks, Mercury had you in your feels, digging up all your past wounds, fears, and subconscious limiting beliefs. It’s been giving shadow work bootcamp. But now, as Mercury stations direct, you’re able to look at everything you’ve uncovered without spiralling. Think of it like finishing the final boss level in an emotional video game — you’ve got the cheat codes now.
Take time this week to integrate those lessons, reflect on what patterns you’re ready to let go of, and forgive yourself for any ways you’ve been your own worst enemy. And then, the Libra full moon hits on 12th April, illuminating your relationship sector. This is a culmination of lessons from the solar eclipse in Libra back in October 2024 — so think back to who was in your life then, and how your relationship dynamics have evolved. Venus, your opposite sign’s ruler, stations direct literally 40 minutes after this lunation, making this one of the most healing full moons for your heart. If you’ve been in your delulu era about someone, this is the week to see them clearly. Whether it’s an overdue closure convo, an apology you’ve been waiting for, or a reunion you didn’t see coming, the truth is coming to light. Most importantly, the full moon reminds you that the longest and most essential relationship you’ll ever have is with yourself, so how can you commit to showing up for you every single day?
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, you’re about to feel like you finally get your brain back this week. Mercury retrograde ends in your sector of friendship and technology on 7th April, and honestly, it’s been exposing all the weird energy in your social circle. People flaking, group chats being chaotic, maybe even old friends creeping back into your DMs — yeah, that’s been the vibe. But now that Mercury’s direct, you can breathe easier and get clarity on which friendships actually feed your soul and which ones have been draining your battery. This week is perfect for rethinking who’s really worth your energy and how you want to show up in digital spaces too. Like, are you posting because you want to or because you want validation?
Then, on 12th April, we get the Libra full moon lighting up your wellness and routine sector, and 40 minutes later Venus, your planetary ruler, stations direct in Pisces. This full moon is an invitation to stop romanticising your burnout. You can’t pour into others if your cup is bone dry. Think back to October 2024 — what commitments did you take on around then that felt aligned but now feel heavy? This is your chance to release what’s no longer sustainable. Venus direct helps you reconnect with your friendships too, making it easier to attract people who support your well- being rather than add stress. You’re learning that real love and real friendship feels like peace, not pressure.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, your planetary ruler, Mercury, finally stations direct on 7th April, and you can oﬃcially say goodbye to the chaos. This retrograde hit your career and reputation sector, so if you’ve been questioning your purpose, experiencing delays, or feeling like people just weren’t seeing you clearly, that’s why. But now the fog is clearing, and you’ll notice your ideas landing more easily and recognition coming your way. Don’t be surprised if projects that were on pause suddenly start moving forward. Just remember — Mercury’s post-shadow period lasts two more weeks, so take things step by step. There’s no rush to “prove yourself” now.
The Libra full moon on 12th April activates your sector of true love, creativity, and youthfulness. Plus Venus shifts direct in Pisces shortly after after the full moon strikes, giving you an extra boost of energy. You’ve been working so hard, but this lunation is reminding you that you’re here to play too. It’s a check-in on how much joy you’re letting yourself experience. Think back to October 2024 — what creative seeds were you planting? How have your relationships evolved? Something you started back then could now be bearing fruit, whether it’s a romance, a creative project, or even healing your inner child. The universe is encouraging you to lead with love and let yourself be adored without feeling like you need to “deserve” it.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, the week starts with an exhale — Mercury retrograde ends on 7th April in your expansion and travel sector. If you’ve been feeling stuck, uninspired, or uncertain about your next steps, that fog is starting to lift. These past few weeks might have had you questioning your worldview, your beliefs, and your big- picture goals. But now, the puzzle pieces will start clicking into place. You’ll be able to clearly see which opportunities are worth pursuing and which were just distractions. This is a great week to rebook travel plans, apply for a course, or commit to learning something new after weeks of reflection.
Then, the Libra full moon on 12th April brings emotional clarity to your home and roots sector. Venus also stations direct that same evening, making this full moon feel extra loving and healing. This lunation is like an energetic exhale after the intensity of eclipse season — you’re being asked to think back to October 2024 and see how far you’ve come in terms of creating a home and sense of belonging. Maybe a family dynamic is shifting, or you’re realising the home you’ve built within yourself is the most sacred one. Either way, this is a chance to release any heavy family baggage or emotional clutter and make room for more peace, security, and joy.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, something major shifts this week as Mercury stations direct on 7th April in your sector of intimacy, shared resources, and transformation. The past few weeks have probably felt like plot twists in a series — secrets revealed, deep fears rising to the surface, people testing your trust. It’s been a time of unlearning old narratives about what you “owe” others and how much of yourself you’re willing to share. Now that Mercury’s direct, you can have the deeper conversations you were avoiding and bring clarity to those complicated emotional or financial entanglements.
The Libra full moon on 12th April lights up your communication sector, and Venus shifting direct in Pisces 40 minutes later amplifies its eﬀects. If there were misunderstandings or tension in your relationships, this full moon will oﬀer you the chance to clear the air. It’s a culmination of storylines that began around the Libra eclipse last October — so think about what themes in communication, writing, or connection started back then. You’ll likely be able to see how much you’ve grown in your ability to advocate for yourself without losing your softness. Venus direct also helps you receive the love and validation you’ve been craving, not from performative approval, but from yourself.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
Virgo, the universe is finally cutting you some slack — Mercury retrograde ends on 7th April in your relationship sector, and it’s about time. The past few weeks have likely felt like a walking Mercury retrograde meme: texts unsent, plans canceled, people from the past reappearing like ghosts. And since you’re ruled by Mercury, the Planet of Communication, you felt the influence of this retrograde more than most. But now, things get clearer. You’ll have the chance to revisit conversations that felt unresolved and gain a new perspective on what you actually want in your relationships. Instead of focusing on fixing others, you’re being asked to reflect on how you can better communicate your needs and boundaries.
Then on 12th April, the Libra full moon lights up your money and self-worth sector. Venus stations direct shortly after, in your sector of relationships. This lunation is here to remind you that you’re allowed to want more — more love, more money, more reciprocity. Think back to Libra season last year; something you started or hoped for around that time could now be coming to fruition. Whether it’s a job oﬀer, a new income stream, or even a mindset shift around abundance, this full moon wants you to claim your worth without apology. Venus direct supports deeper, more vulnerable connections too. You’re learning that your softness is your superpower.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, this week is literally about you. The Libra full moon on 12th April is your cosmic spotlight moment, but first, Mercury retrograde ends on 7th April in your wellness and routine sector. These past few weeks probably had you feeling all over the place — plans falling through, your sleep schedule being chaotic, or health habits feeling oﬀ. But now, you can finally recalibrate. This is your chance to get back to the routines and rituals that actually nourish you, not the ones you do out of obligation. Use Mercury’s shift direct to think of new ways to tend to your health, but in a way that feels sustainable rather than burns you out. Also keep in mind that there will be a two-week post-shadow period, so you may not feel on top of your fitness game until the second half of April. Pace yourself in the meantime.
And then boom — the annual full moon in your sign striking on the 12th is like a cosmic cleanse. It’s tied to the Libra solar eclipse which struck last 2nd October, so think back to what intentions you set then. They’re likely reaching a peak now. This lunation is about your personal glow-up, but not in a superficial way. It’s about seeing yourself clearly and letting yourself shine without shrinking or performing. Venus, your planetary ruler, stations direct just 40 minutes after the full moon, adding an extra dose of heart-centred clarity. It’s time to unapologetically show up as yourself and release anyone or anything that makes you question your worth. You’re the main character this week — act like it.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, breathe deep — Mercury retrograde ends on 7th April in your sector of creativity, romance, and youth. These past few weeks might have felt like a cosmic reality check around how much you’ve been prioritising joy. You could have felt blocked creatively, misunderstood in matters of the heart, or stuck in old patterns of self-sabotage. But now, the direct motion of Mercury allows you to reflect on what’s actually worth your energy and what’s just been draining your sparkle. This week is about giving yourself permission to play again and dream without overanalysing. Keep your schedule light and let your inner child lead the way as you make life your playground.
The Libra full moon on 12th April activates your spiritual healing sector, and Venus stations direct shortly after in your love sector. This is a culmination of all the inner work you’ve been doing since last year’s Libra eclipse. You’re being asked to release old karmic patterns, especially around forgiveness — not for them, but for you. The full moon will likely bring closure in a subtle, behind-the-scenes way. Maybe it’s a dream, a sign, or a gut feeling that finally helps you let go. You’re tired of holding grudges or plotting revenge. You’re trusting that karma can take care of that and instead you’re focused on thriving in your own lane. Venus shifting direct 40 minutes after the full moon helps reopen your heart to love and creativity, but this time, you’re doing it on your own terms. No more bending over backward for people who don’t deserve you. You’re consciously choosing to prioritise your own needs, and that’ll make all the diﬀerence.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sag, your April glow-up continues this week as Mercury, the planet of communication, oﬃcially ends its retrograde on the 7th in your sector of home and roots. You’ve been in your feelings about family dynamics, childhood wounds, or maybe even your living situation over these past few weeks — Mercury retrograde made it impossible for you to ignore the stuﬀ you usually laugh oﬀ or avoid. But now that Mercury’s direct, you’re likely to feel like a huge weight is lifting oﬀ your shoulders. You’re starting to see that even if you can’t fix everything, you can still create a safe space within yourself. Maybe you’re finally ready to set firmer boundaries with family members or roommates, or move out and start fresh. Even something as simple as rearranging your room or cleaning out your inbox can give you that sense of renewal. The theme is: clear your physical and emotional clutter so you can have space for peace.
The real mic-drop moment of this week is the Libra full moon on the 12th, lighting up your sector of friendships and community. Think back to what was going on for you around October 2024… there may have been shifts in your friendships, alliances, or your social media presence. Something is coming full circle now. Maybe a friendship you thought was done is being rekindled, or you’re realising who’s really riding for you and who was just there for the vibes. With Venus ending its retrograde in Pisces on the same night, your home and family life feels less chaotic, and your love life may soften too. Let yourself celebrate the people who’ve shown up for you consistently, and don’t be afraid to tell your faves you love them. Eclipse season is oﬃcially over, and you’re being asked to focus on who and what makes you feel at home — not just where you live, but in your heart.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, this week feels like a mental detox. Mercury retrograde ends in Pisces on the 7th, activating your sector of communication and ideas. These past few weeks have probably felt like you were swimming in a fog — words got twisted, texts were misunderstood, and honestly, it might’ve felt like people were wilfully misinterpreting you. You may have also had some self-doubt about whether what you want to share is even worth sharing. Well, that chapter is ending. Mercury’s shift direct is your cosmic permission slip to speak your truth, send that email, start that project, or tell that person how you really feel — with more clarity and less fear of being misunderstood. But with Mercury’s post-shadow lasting two more weeks, you’re still being asked to slow down and not jump the gun. Take your time to fully process what you’ve learned these past few weeks about how you communicate, and who’s actually worth having deep convos with.
Then, the Libra full moon on the 12th strikes in your sector of career and reputation. This is major, Cap. Think back to September 2024 — something you started in your career or something you were working towards may finally be coming full circle now. Maybe you’ve been waiting for a big launch, a promotion, or external recognition, and now it’s here, but it’s showing up in a more balanced and harmonious way than you expected. Venus ending its retrograde in Pisces the same night brings even more sweetness to the picture, softening the way you connect with coworkers, collaborators, and your audience. You may even find that your words and ideas are suddenly being received more graciously. Full circle moments will flood in — whether that’s recognition for work you did last year or you finally realizing you don’t need external validation to know your worth. You did the work. Now, it’s time to own your wins.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, Mercury finally shifts direct on the 7th in your sector of money and self-worth, and honestly? About time. The past three weeks of Mercury retrograde probably made you feel like your financial flow was blocked or confusing AF — unexpected expenses, delayed payments, or even doubting if you’re truly secure. But now, the fog is clearing. You’ll be able to get back on track, get that bag, and feel more confident about how to manage your resources. You might even notice that what you were stressing over wasn’t as big of a deal as it seemed. That’s Mercury retrograde for you— making you spiral, only to show you it wasn’t that deep. Now, you’re being asked to budget, plan, and reinvest in yourself with more intention.
The Libra full moon on the 12th is hitting your sector of expansion, higher learning, and adventure. Full circle energy is here. Think back to Libra season 2024 — did you want to travel, enrol in a course, publish something, or commit to learning something new? It’s all coming to a head now. And with Venus ending its retrograde in Pisces the same night, your money story is shifting too. You’re seeing that the more you value yourself and trust in your ability to grow, the more abundance flows toward you. Expect a big realisation this week about how much you’ve evolved mentally, spiritually, and financially. If an opportunity to travel, collaborate, or share your ideas presents itself — say yes. Eclipse season is over and you’re ready to fly.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, this is your week. On 7th April, Mercury finally ends its retrograde in your sign. It’s been a messy, blurry few weeks, but now, the mental fog is lifting. You’ve been asked to revisit old patterns, especially around how you communicate and show up in the world. Maybe you felt misunderstood or extra sensitive these past few weeks — like people weren’t getting you, or you weren’t even getting yourself. Now, you’re ready to speak clearly, reclaim your narrative, and feel more confident in your skin. Mercury retrograde in your sign taught you how to protect your peace and not over-explain yourself. As it moves direct, you’ll feel yourself finally breathing easier.
The biggest glow-up comes on the 12th though, Pisces. The Libra full moon strikes in your sector of depth, intimacy, and transformation. Something big is being released — an old version of you, a toxic relationship dynamic, financial stress, or even limiting beliefs about what you’re worthy of receiving. Think back to what started shifting during Libra season 2024… something you were trying to let go of or heal is now finally reaching resolution. And with Venus ending its retrograde in your sign the same night, this is literally your cosmic green light to love yourself harder than you ever have.
You’re stepping into your main character era, soft but strong, loving but with boundaries. Expect a major relationship or financial breakthrough in the weeks ahead. And don’t be surprised if you suddenly feel free from a weight you didn’t even realise you were carrying.
