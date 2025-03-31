Your April Horoscope Is Here — & This Is Your Cosmic Wake Up Call

In the second half of April, the energy intensifies. Mars enters Leo on April 18th, blessing your communication zone and giving you a fresh creative spark. Your voice carries weight, so use it intentionally. Think: pitching projects, public speaking, or finally publishing that newsletter. Then, Taurus season begins on April 19th, which activates your rest and solitude sector. It’s a cue to slow down and recharge your mental battery. With your birthday season a month away, this is the perfect time to plan, organise, and detox, spiritually and digitally. The Taurus new moon on April 27th is your chance to set intentions for peace and balance. What would it look like to work smarter, not harder? And as Venus enters Aries on April 30th, your social life picks up again, but now you’re more selective. The drama of March taught you who your real ones are, and you’re ready to be a more intentional and loving friend too. Protect your peace and your people.