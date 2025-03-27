The First Solar Eclipse Of 2025 Is Here — & It’s Intense

A solar eclipse is a super-energised lunar event that initiates changes that will transform our lives for years. The first solar eclipse in 2025 occurs on March 29th in the fire sign Aries. This lunation will rock us to our core, urging us to define our futures. For the first time in months, we’ll put our needs first and lean into what we are most passionate about. Since solar eclipses are very intense new moons, we are looking to start exploring ways to enrich and enhance our auras to ensure we are moving forward in the right direction that is in alignment with our destiny.
With Mercury and Venus currently moonwalking in the sky, this eclipse will dredge up ancient issues that we’ve buried deep in our hearts. Rather than running away from the past, we should lean into it. A great way to move through this energy is to say hello to old ghosts and discuss former situations constructively. The goal is to mend the past, so it would be beneficial if we could find cohesive ways to deal with matters. Writing emails or letters to people that have hurt us could mend issues. But we should only do so if we’re ready to face the music. The most important thing is to act when you're ready. Don't pressure yourself to move fast.
The same day, Mercury retrograde backs up into Pisces and connects with the elusive planet Neptune. This means that our words may be more confusing than ever. Arguments based on miscommunications could seem never-ending and emotions will be at an extreme high. It's essential to take a step back before reacting in an effort to be aware of what you're feeling inside. If need be, you might want to turn your phone off and disconnect from the outside noise to center yourself and find a moment of peace amongst the frenetic vibes.
As with all solar eclipses, we should focus on augmenting and adjusting our lives to evolve with the times. Even though it's hard to get out of our comfort zones, the moment to transform is here. The best advice is to let go or be dragged, and to move on in order to be reborn.
The best way to gauge how the solar eclipse will affect you is to cast your chart. Insert your birth birth time, date, and location here. Now, look to the house that is ruled by the zodiac sign Aries. That is the area that you are going to be focusing on during the eclipse.
If the eclipse falls in the first house of self, then you are revolutionising and transforming your appearance or the way you relate to the world.
If the eclipse falls in the second house of material goods and finances, then you are focusing on how you can conserve money.
If the eclipse falls in the busy third house, then you might want to connect with your siblings or discover better ways of communication.
If the eclipse falls in the fourth house of ancestry and home, then family matters will be important at this time.
If the eclipse falls in the romantic fifth house, then children, creativity, and artistry are going to be on the top of your priorities.
If the eclipse falls in the sixth house of co-workers and routine, then you might want to spend time forming better dynamics with your colleagues.
If the eclipse falls in the seventh house of partnerships, then alliances will take centre stage, urging you to give your time to building better relationships.
If the eclipse falls in the money oriented eighth house, then you might want to start paying off debts and discuss better ways of saving money as you move forward.
If the eclipse falls in the worldly ninth house, then you might want to start planning your next adventure and trip.
If the eclipse falls in the tenth house of career, then news in your professional life is going to take precedence.
If the eclipse falls in the 11th house of community, then you might want to assess the group dynamics and social circle you're a part of.
If the eclipse falls in your twelfth house of healing, then it might be time to implement self-care and rest.
