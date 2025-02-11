The Full Moon In Leo Is Bringing All The Drama

On your mark, get set, go! Get ready because the messiness of 2025 will begin under the Leo full moon on February 12. Usually, the full moon in Leo brings just enough drama to push us into taking the main character role in our lives — often because we aren't getting enough attention. It can also allow us to step into our creativity and let our artistry take flight. Unfortunately, this time around, the full moon is bringing lots of theatrics, fierceness and intensity our way so passions — and tempers — will reach new, sizzling heights as the moon illuminates and shines brightly upon Earth.
This lunation brings an opposition between the moon in Leo and the sun in Aquarius so we are working with juxtaposing energies. The sun in Aquarius urges us to help others, while the Leo moon wants us to put our immediate needs first. The full moon is guaranteed to bring up questions like, “Is it okay to be selfish?” And the answers are both yes and no. Everything depends on the situation and our emotions. We should always strive to attain greatness but not when it means hurting others in the process. We all want to win; however, it’s ill-advised to do things that are unscrupulous in order to secure the first prize. The Leo moon acts from a place of ego and power and uses both to gain success. As we’ll come to learn, being shady isn’t the best route to riches and acclaim.
Full moons have a way of bringing truths out in the open; they let us see in the darkness. The full moon's illumination brightens the Earth, helping us understand matters. This is a moment of clarity and enlightenment. The gig will be up quickly if we behave sketchily, thanks to the cosmos — all the more reason to be honest and real, not just with ourselves but also with our peers, family and colleagues.
Transparency is best, especially since trickster Mercury, currently in Aquarius, and revolutionary Uranus, now in Taurus, are aspecting the full moon and creating a T-square (in this case, a fraught astrological aspect that consists of an opposition between two planets and a square between three planets). What does this mean? We aren't adhering to what others want or expect of us. We are drawing a line in the sand and exposing our shadow selves. Most importantly, we are embracing our desires.
Remember that Mars is 11 days away from completing its planetary moonwalk. Until February 23, Mars will be retrograde in Cancer, finishing up the backspin that began on December 6. If frustrations come about due to the slow pace of matters and situations, then we should relish the deliberation. There is beauty to be found in quieting the mind and thoughts, as it can lead to meaningful discoveries about yourself and how you treat those you care about.
Take a step back and think about how you can effectively and productively move forward. Rather than being impulsive and spontaneous, try to figure out the next steps for getting the accolades you want without taking shortcuts. Putting in the effort is vital. Not only does it show maturity and knowledge but it offers you the ability to earn the achievements you are striving for. As always, choose to be kind and to walk on the path that offers the most important thing: respect, gratification and consideration for yourself and others.
