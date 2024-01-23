The Wolf Full Moon In Leo Will Give You A New Boost Of Energy

The first full moon of 2024 occurs on 25th January at 17:54 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time in the zodiac sign of Leo. We should be in for a powerful time, where we embrace our passions, and let go of people or things we aren’t in tune with. The full moon presents a unique chance to bring what we desire into our lives. It’s also an opportunity to identify the areas of improvement in our ongoing projects. The abundance of energy during this time helps us to tackle problems creatively and showcase our skills. With the help of the full moon, we can finish our pending tasks and explore new ways of achieving our goals.
Full moons mark the end of the lunar cycle and offer a chance for transition. During this time, we can release and recognise situations in our lives on a deeper level. Emotions and intuitions run high, allowing us to decide what we want to carry with us in the future. Full moons also offer opportunities for healing our hearts, relationships and matters. Each lunation carries a unique energy, and the full moon in Leo is all about tapping into our creativity, passions and desires. While Leo can be seen as dramatic, the flip side is that this fire sign can help us recognise what makes us happiest and align with our inner child. By doing so, we can reach our fullest potential and transcend into greatness.
Currently, Jupiter is positioned in Taurus, while the dwarf planet, Pluto, is in Aquarius — both are in aspect to the full moon. When Jupiter aligns with the moon, our emotions may feel exaggerated, leading us to indulge in life’s pleasures. Yet underlying issues in our relationships may bubble up to the surface. With Pluto’s influence, the combination of these planets can lead to an intense experience, causing us to project our feelings onto others. The goal is to achieve success, power and magic in our relationships, but we must be willing to invest our time and energy to ensure healthy dynamics.
The energy of fixed star Praesepe during this full moon provides us with an opportunity to release our past and forgive ourselves and others for our fears. However, this energy can also bring emotions to a feverish high. It helps us to understand our feelings towards certain situations and relationships. Let us remember that this is a great chance for us to move beyond old wounds and create relationships that resonate with us on a profound level.
Since Leo governs the heart chakra, it’s essential to concentrate on what brings us joy and the individuals we choose to partner with in our lives. It’s a wonderful time to recharge our love batteries and acknowledge what we deserve and need in relationships. The full moon in Leo reminds us that we have the ability to change the way we relate to others and ensure that we receive the same level of love and care that we give. It’s important to recognise our own worth and not allow ourselves to be taken for granted or take others for granted. We should appreciate the wonderful qualities of those around us and recognise our own potential, which will help us understand that we are deserving of love and care from both ourselves and others.
The full moon in Leo is encouraging us to recognise our self-worth. Even if we may doubt ourselves, we are deserving of love. It is crucial to prioritise the relationship we have with ourselves, since it sets the foundation for any future love. It’s important to acknowledge that we are incredible people who deserve respect and shouldn’t tolerate those who don’t treat us accordingly. Remembering to move forward with the amount of affection and tenderness we deserve is vital. Above all, settling for anything less than amazing is not an option. You are the prize in any relationship, and you should never let anyone make you feel like you are not. To cultivate the kind of relationships you want with others, it’s important to make sure you’re communicating effectively. Take advantage of the energy of the full moon to show appreciation for the people in your life — but mostly for yourself.