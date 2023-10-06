Is She A Fake Friend Or Is She Just A Bit Selfish?

What you do with this information is up to you. For example, if a person has a sharp tongue and you don't like it, to what extent does it make you feel uncomfortable enough for that friendship not to be worthwhile? Maybe they do all the planning, they might be superb at organising things and getting people together, and they might be really fun. If the only thing that is pushing you away is that they can be mean spirited, it's up to you whether you're willing to take that trade off.