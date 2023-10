Is She A Fake Friend Or Is She Just A Bit Selfish?

Most of us think from our own standpoint and so some selfishness in everyone is inevitable. But we are also social creatures. If that selfishness is not balanced by your social nature, that's when you get into the zone of fake friendships. These are friendships dominated and characterised by one sidedness: everything revolves around their life, their views, their interests. More than that, it can often veer into being transactional — and if they're using you for social status or perhaps financial gain, it can veer into exploitative. This lack of respect can mean they not only don't take your wishes into consideration, but actually demean or belittle them. Perhaps they do it in front of others and co-opt others into that viewpoint as well.