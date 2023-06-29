Skip navigation!
Friendship
I Feel Like My Friendships Are Becoming More Transactional
Shivani Dubey
29 Jun. 2023
Friendship
Is It Wrong To Be Jealous Of My Best Friend’s Other Friends?
Tiffany Forbes
27 Jun. 2023
Friendship
How Friendships Change After Having A Kid
Angela Tafoya
27 Jun. 2023
Friendship
Birthday Registries: Presumptuous or Brilliant? 13 Women Weigh In
Recently, one of my friends had her 22nd birthday. While discussing party plans in the lead-up, I swooped in on the opportunity to slip a super casual, “
Tiffany Forbes
Wellness
All My Friends Are Getting High, So How Can I Stay At The Party?
The couple of times I dabbled with recreational drugs, I had the worst time of my life. While I enjoy a drink as much as the next person, drugs are somethi
Anonymous
Living
65 Charming Compliments That Have Nothing To Do With Physical App...
In a world where the best things we can say about our loved ones usually have to do with how they look, it’s no wonder that we’re still so deep
Nina Miyashita
Friendship
A Guide To Helping Your Heartbroken Friend Through A Rough Breakup
A couple of weeks ago, one of my good friends called me up sobbing — her boyfriend of almost a year (who was awful, by the way) had just broken up with h
Nina Miyashita
Work & Money
What It’s Like To Have Friends Who Earn More Than You, According ...
Nina Miyashita
IYKYK
What Is The Liking Gap And Why Is TikTok Loving It?
Worrying that people don’t actually like me is one of the more persistent thoughts I have on a daily basis. I’ll walk away from interactions wi
Nina Miyashita
Friendship
Not Having A Friend Group As An Adult Hurts The Most
Everyone told us life would be so different after high school, how much we would grow and that so much would change — and for the most part, they were ri
Nina Miyashita
Relationships
The Seven Friend Theory Might Be TikTok’s Most Wholesome Tr...
While it may not be a hard science, TikTok‘s Seven Friend Theory is taking your FYP by storm for a reason. This method lays out seven types of friend
Nina Miyashita
Living
From Friends To Lovers: 11 Women On How Their Friendship Evolved ...
Nina Miyashita
Friendship
I’m Coming Clean About Friend Envy & You Should, Too
On New Year’s Day I woke up hungover in a friend’s flat and reflexively opened Instagram. My best friend’s smile beamed through the screen, framed by
Caroline Whiteley
Friendship
This Calendar Syncing App Is Made For Busy Best Friends
At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the
Tiffany Forbes
Weddings
15 Women Share How Much They’ve Spent On A Friend’s HenR...
Jasmine Wallis
Living
Not Everything Is ‘Toxic’ Just Because You Don’...
If something is toxic, it is poisonous. If ingested or inhaled, its toxicity can make people sick; it can even be fatal. Toxic things are to be treated wit
Vicky Spratt
Voices of Disability
I’m Disabled & Sometimes Worry That My Friends Fear Becomin...
AA +– Listen to this Story Narrated by Alaina Leary Dark mode Listen to this Story Narrated by Alaina Leary 00:00 00:00 I was in middle school the first
Alaina Leary
Work & Money
Ask A Therapist: I Feel Left Out Because I Can’t Afford What My F...
Ever wondered what you’d say to a therapist, given the chance? We asked Dr Sheri Jacobson, a retired psychotherapist with over 17 years’ cli
Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Friendship
Why I Never Want To Be The Only WOC In A Friendship Group Again
I almost backed out from writing this piece. What was something I eagerly pitched in a meeting a couple of months ago became a blank, tumbleweed-riddled do
Maggie Zhou
Relationship Advice
No One Needs To Be Friends With A Partner’s Ex
When I heard the news that Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez had posed for some BFF-level photos at an event this month, I (like the rest of the world) squeal
Melissa Mason
Friendship
Why I Cherish My Superficial Friendships & You Should Too
It’s about 25 minutes before we’re supposed to meet for coffee and my phone pings. It’s my friend Jane. “Sorry, something’s come up. Do you m
Hazel Davis
Friendship
Sometimes, We Need To Let Lost Friendships Die
A few years ago, a good friend of mine went overseas for a few months. I’m notoriously terrible at staying in touch with people when they move countries
Melissa Mason
Living
‘Suddenly The Phone Stopped Ringing’: How Breakups Ca...
Breakups are rarely low stakes. No matter how little or long you’ve been together, there are always pieces — great or minute, — of a shared exist
Pema Bakshi
Living
There’s A Reason We Don’t Take Our Friends’ Advice
Whether it’s advice on what to wear, what to text a date back or more high-stakes life decisions, our friends and family are the first people we go to fo
Pema Bakshi
Books & Art
How Can We Cope With Unrequited Love & Desire? Lisa Taddeo Weighs In
Content warning: This article contains descriptions sexual assault, and may be distressing to some readers. Competition and judgment — can friendship exi
Molly Longman
Living
Low-Maintenance Friendships Are More Necessary Than You Think
My new year’s resolution a few years back was to become a better friend. I get a bit embarrassed admitting that because being a good friend seems like so
Maggie Zhou
Living
Why Our Milestone FOMO Is Worse Than Ever
In 2022, we have more life paths than we could possibly fathom. We know there’s no one way to go about our lives, and that success looks so different
Pema Bakshi
Friendship
Here’s How To Have Those Awkward Money Convos With Your Hou...
“My ex-flatmate still owes me $200 from a night out two years ago. I passive-aggressively request it in an app every few weeks,” says 27-year-
Becky Burgum
Living
I Met My Best Friend On An App
“Our first date was seven hours,” 37-year-old Haifa tells me. “It was a beautiful spring day and we walked along the river, stopping at a
Elizabeth Bennett
