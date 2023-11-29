“I think that the terrible problem we see with loneliness and the mental health issues that people face often come from just not having enough of the steady casual support that people got from third places,” she tells Refinery29. Data from the federal government's Australian Institute of Health and Welfare (AIHW) has found that 25 per cent of females aged 15-24 are experiencing loneliness (that’s half a million more people than in the first year of the pandemic). It may seem self-evident, but if we cannot have shared spaces in which to connect, friendships will fracture and drift apart and loneliness, already a critical problem in Western society, will continue to proliferate.