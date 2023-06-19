My Best Friend And I Are Long-Distance – And I Love It

Another factor that caused long-distance friendships to fizzle out during the pandemic – one which can’t be understated – was its impact on mental health. Lexi, 26, met one of her best friends, who lives in Brazil, through her PHD tutor. They’ve always been long-distance, save for a few months during the pandemic, when meeting up was still just as tricky. “A lot of the time when the pandemic was at its peak and we were talking online, and even when she was here, it was difficult for us to do because we were both struggling,” she says. “There’s that aspect of social anxiety that can really affect reaching out to people and that can have a knock-on effect on your friendships, too.”