Your Horoscope This Week: 15th to 21st May, 2022

As ever, the third week of May is full of potent transits. Ceres moves under the nurturing stars of Cancer in the early hours of May 15th, bringing with her a story of love and loss, of fertility and death. In many ways, Ceres is the goddess of cycles as humans understand them, the goddess of motherhood — biological and otherwise. On the same day, Venus meets Chiron in Aries at 14 degrees. With Mercury retrograde, their meeting is likely to bring forth difficult conversations but, if successful, it can also spur new levels of intimacy and trust between the conversants.
But that’s not all. The Sun in diligent Taurus makes a tense square aspect to Saturn in Aquarius on the 15th and a sextile to Neptune in Pisces as well. In the midst of all that cosmic action, we may find ourselves straining against restraints, yearning for higher law, yearning for a common definition of human decency. The lunar eclipse in Scorpio on the 16th arrives just in time and, for some of us, it may feel like a firebird filling up the sky — a rebirth — a chance to begin again differently. Mars makes a conjunction to Neptune on the 18th putting will power behind our desire for transcendence. Meanwhile, the Sun in Taurus makes a trine to Pluto in Capricorn on the 19th, for those of us who prefer to keep working things out on the Earthly plain one hoof at a time.
Whether you choose the work of the firebird or the sea goat, there’s magic afoot and it’s both collaborative and cumulative. Mercury in Gemini makes a sextile to Jupiter in Aries on the 19th, followed by the Sun’s ingress into Gemini and his conjunction to Mercury in Gemini on the 21st. Sometimes, we know the answer before we are sure why or how we know it. Sometimes, a thread from one world crosses another, and in those crosshairs we are saved by ourselves.