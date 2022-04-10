A Rare Jupiter-Neptune Conjunction Is Here To Change Everything

During our existence, we experience many once-in-a-lifetime moments: our first steps, our first love, our first Jonas Brothers concert. But beyond these Earthly encounters, there are other once-in-a-lifetime astrological events that happen far, far above us in the solar system — and while we can't see them, we can feel them. This month, a rare occurrence is upon us as lucky Jupiter connects with intuitive Neptune in Pisces on 12th April.
"Jupiter visits Pisces once every 12 years — however, Neptune takes much longer breaks to visit Pisces due to its extremely slow movement around the Sun," says Narayana Montúfar, senior astrologer for Astrology.com and author of Moon Signs: Unlock Your Inner Luminary Power. "For this reason, Jupiter and Neptune have not met in Pisces, the sign they share rulership over, since 1856 — and it won’t happen again until 2188!"
While Jupiter and Neptune meet every 13 years, this particular get together is exceptionally special because these two planets co-rule the sign of Pisces — Jupiter in traditional astrology, and Neptune in modern astrology, according to Montúfar. This means that they're both very happy to be there right now, and combined, their energy is incredibly strong, positive, and magical.
Jupiter is growth-oriented and loves to expand our minds, while Neptune brings us intuition and dreams. "Being that these planets are in Pisces, they can bring out a lot of mystical and transformational energy," says Lisa Stardust, author of Saturn Return Survival Guide and The Astrology Deck. "Pisces is a very fluid sign who has a lot of magical components to it — therefore, it is a great time to manifest our innermost streams and passions that we’ve been keeping within ourselves for a long time." Our spiritual sides will be easier to access, and our creativity will be flowing.
The energy here is pretty serious — so serious, in fact, that Stardust says this is the best day of your entire lifetime for manifesting your dreams. Get out that manifestation journal, try out the 369 method, or just spend the day putting forward the energy you want to receive back from the universe in the future. It can't hurt.
This conjunction is "bound to inundate our collective consciousness with the characteristics of the water element," Montúfar says. Specifically, we'll be feeling all of the Pisces energy, which rules romance, music, film, pop culture, art, creativity, intuition and spirituality. "This conjunction will set in motion a big transformation in culture that will develop over the 166 years, which is when these two planets meet again in Pisces," she says. Think of this astrological event as the start of a new phase in these Piscean areas of rulership — our creative sides will be able to evolve into something entirely new.
We'll also be inclined more toward humanitarianism, and feel inspired to help people, says Iva Naskova, astrologer at Nebula. "It is a good time to handle law affairs and matters of authority," she says, "but most importantly, it is a time of magic and spiritual guidance from the universe." Naskova says that we'll slowly feel like things are coming together and steering us towards our higher purpose in life.
Good vibes are all around us. "You could feel inspired to follow through on something you have dreamt of for years or pursue a cause that is close to your heart," says Leslie Hale, psychic astrologer at Keen.com. "The compassionate, easy going and ethereal nature of this aspect may allow things to flow quite easily."
To make the very best of this conjunction in our personal lives, Montúfar says we must cultivate stillness, "as it is during the quiet moments of deep meditation that we are open to receiving the messages it has for us." Although this planetary connection is dreamy, take time to meditate or relax this day and listen to what's going on the world around you — you may just have an epiphany.