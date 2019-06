Why Do I Suddenly Love The Jonas Brothers?

It's not that I didn't like the Jonas Brothers back in the '00s — I hated them. Having grown up in the U.K., my boy band of choice was Busted . When I moved to the States in 6th grade, however, nobody had heard of them, and nobody was interested when I played their music. Then the Jonas Brothers came onto the scene with their hit single "Year 3000," a song originally by...Busted. When the Jonas Brothers sang it, suddenly everyone looooved it. So, in a move that was indicative of how I would go on to handle conflict for the rest of my life, I wrote off the Jonas Brothers entirely.