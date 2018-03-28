Why You Might Want To Ask An Astrologer About Your Wedding Date

Throughout the consultation process, one thing Schaim will not do is talk the couple out of their wedding date. "I don’t want to scare people," she says. Sure, the day might go more smoothly if Mercury is direct and the moon isn't in an unpredictable sign like Scorpio, but those details are not deal breakers, she explains. If anything, your wedding day's chart can give you a better idea of how the ceremony and reception will go (and it's a fun keepsake to revisit on your anniversary).