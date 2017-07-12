The beauty of wall sits is that anyone at any fitness level can do them, Rilinger says. If you're rehabbing an injury or don't have a ton of space to work out (because, for example, you're at the airport or in a small gym), wall sits are a great option, she says. And because it's a static move, you can be done in a matter of seconds or minutes. Ahead, Rilinger explains the right way to do a wall sit.