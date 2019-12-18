How To Get The Best Vintage Home Finds, According To Our Favourite Instagrammers

It happens to us all – after years of the same ratty posters and old Primark blankets, we suddenly want to get serious about our homeware. It's not surprising, given that our Instagram feeds are filled with enviably chic sitting rooms and perfectly cluttered kitchens.
The secret, we've learned, is to buy secondhand or vintage – not only is it likely to be better quality but chances are you'll get something that will bring much more character than another flatpack build. Annoyingly, it can be a bit harder to find the standalone piece you're searching for – unless you know the tricks of the trade.
We spoke to the people behind some of the best-looking spaces on Instagram about their secrets for finding the perfect vintage and secondhand homeware. And this isn't limited to owned homes – you can definitely bring your own flair to your rented space, if you're clever about it. Where to start is a bit more tricky...