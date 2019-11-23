7 Instagram Accounts With Actually Useful Eco-Friendly Tips

You know how filling your Instagram feed with accounts of beautiful people living beautiful lives is a recipe to make you feel really, really bad about yourself?
Well, what if the opposite is true? What if filling your feed with accounts that are working to save the planet could turn you into an eco-intellectual, committed to saving the planet and living a greener lifestyle, without you even realising?
It's a theory worth trying, right?
Ahead, we've listed our favourite accounts which provide practical tips for living a more sustainable life. Let us know which ones we've missed in the comments and we'll add them in to help turn everyone's feed green.