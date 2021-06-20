Victoria Beckham Just Shared The Most Adorable Father’s Day Photos

When it comes to super-cute Father's Day posts, proud parents David and Victoria Beckham never let us down.
This year, the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer and makeup mogul posted a gallery of photos showing husband David with their four children: 22-year-old Brooklyn, 18-year-old Romeo, 15-year-old Cruz and nine-year-old Harper.
In her caption, she called David "the most loved daddy" and added: "We all love you so so much."
She also shared a throwback photo of herself with father Tony Adams. "Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing dad! This pic was taken while on tour with the Spice Girls!" she wrote, also copying in her mum Jackie.
Advertisement
David Beckham didn't let Father's Day pass unnoticed, posting a ream of family photos on his Instagram Story. The pictures of the soccer icon with daughter Harper, who will turn 10 in July, are especially adorable.
Victoria Beckham has spoken in the past about being a "strict parent". During an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK last year, she revealed that she and David are firm believers in the idea of a family mealtime.
"I’m very lucky to have a job that doesn’t feel like a job; it’s my passion. So I love going to work. But with the kids, both David and I are really hands-on," she said. "Yes, I'm up early working out but one of us will do the school run and we always try to be home by dinnertime. We're very strict about that when we’re in London -- at 6 p.m. we are all together, eating dinner, talking about our days. We communicate a lot – we're a very close family."