While some people have elaborate Father’s Day traditions, other dads prefer to celebrate in a more low-key way — maybe with a drink, some takeout, and a family movie. But, as everyone with siblings knows all too well, it can be a constant challenge to find a movie night pick that works for everyone. There’s always someone who can’t stand violence, someone who can’t get through a rom-com, and someone with a penchant for horror. When I’m back home, it tends to take my family longer to choose a movie than to watch it.
A good option to help narrow it down, is to pick a streaming platform with a pretty diverse slate of documentaries, action-adventure films, and feel-good classics. Disney+ might be the most family-friendly streamer out there — and not just because it has a wealth of G-rated fairy tales and Pixar films, but because there are just so many movies that might appeal to the pickiest audiences and most dissimilar families. Along with featured originals like Cruella and Luca, there are classics like The Princess Bride and The Parent Trap, biographical dramas, and some animated films even adults will love.
This weekend might be all about your dad, but if he’s indecisive — or down to compromise — here are some of the best movies (and a few TV shows) that you and your family can stream on Sunday.