A good option to help narrow it down, is to pick a streaming platform with a pretty diverse slate of documentaries, action-adventure films, and feel-good classics. Disney+ might be the most family-friendly streamer out there — and not just because it has a wealth of G-rated fairy tales and Pixar films, but because there are just so many movies that might appeal to the pickiest audiences and most dissimilar families. Along with featured originals like Cruella and Luca , there are classics like The Princess Bride and The Parent Trap, biographical dramas, and some animated films even adults will love.