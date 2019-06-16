Victoria Beckham Just Shared The Sweetest Father's Day Posts

By now, we know that Victoria Beckham didn't join her Spice Girls bandmates at Wembley Stadium for the the final date of their reunion tour (though the four remaining Spices did receive visits from Emma Stone and Adele). It turns out that the fashion designer formerly known as Posh Spice was actually on a family holiday in Seville, from where she's shared some very sweet Father's Day posts.
The first is a nostalgic collage of childhood photos of her dad, Tony Adams. Spice Girls fans will remember that when she was growing up, young Victoria didn't really like being dropped off at school in his Rolls Royce – it clearly took her a little while to embrace the whole "Posh" thing fully!
Her second Father's Day post is an adorable snap of husband David with their three youngest children, 16-year-old Romeo, 14-year-old Cruz and seven-year-old Harper. "Truly the best daddy in the world," she captioned this one.
Oldest son Brooklyn, 20, may not be in the photo, and presumably isn't on the family holiday, but he made sure not to let the side down by sharing a nostalgic snap of his own.
Sadly, Victoria Beckham has yet to share a response to the rather playful way the Spice Girls have been referencing her on their reunion tour. After delivering the "easy V don't come for free - she's a real lady!" line in "Wannabe", Mel B has been ad-libbing "Where is she?"
Beckham is well known for having an excellent sense of humour, so she'd no doubt find this playful zinger pretty funny. After all, it's pretty much classic Mel B.
