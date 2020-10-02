Story from Food & Drink

3 Vegan Desserts Your Non-Vegan Friends Will Love

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo Courtesy Of Vegan With Bite
If you've ever ventured into making vegan cuisine, you'll know that vegan baking is a whole world harder than vegan cooking. The sad fact is that the texture and flavour you get from butter and eggs can be far harder to replicate than making a vegan version of your favourite curry.
However, with the right guidance, it's far from impossible.
Shannon Martinez is the chef mastermind behind Smith & Daughters, a deli and restaurant which has become a household name on the Australian vegan scene. Though not vegan herself, she's known for her killer vegan recipes, especially when it comes to desserts and baked goods. The secret? Adding a savoury element to make the sweetness pop, and using ingenious tricks and substitutes to emulate the texture of a regular bake.
Ahead are three recipes from her newest book Vegan With Bite that will wow vegans and non-vegans alike. Just make sure you get the best quality vegan milk and butter you can find.

More from Living

R29 Original Series