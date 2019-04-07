How To Make A Quick & Easy, Spicy Sweet Spring Curry

If you ask us, there's a long list of things we would rather do on a Sunday than spend it in the kitchen – a duvet and Netflix day perhaps? A trip to a street market? Or maybe a wander around a new exhibition? As such, our Deliveroo app often sees a lot of action come the end of the weekend, a fact that is never kind on our bank balance.
This week we're giving our local takeaway a rest and trying this spicy and sweet spring curry from Marie Mitchell, founder of Pop's Kitchen and cofounder of Island Social Club.
It's quick and easy to make, and jam-packed with flavour. To feel like you've really got your life together, make extra portions for the week ahead.
Once all the ingredients are in the pot together, there is very little effort required on your part thanks to the amazing mix of spices. Marie suggests you use fresh tomatoes for their delicious sweetness – especially as tomato season is soon upon us – but if you can't source good ones locally or they're out of season, they can easily be swapped out for tinned tomatoes. Not a huge fan of spice? Simply add in the Scotch bonnet whole rather than chopping it up. This will lend the curry a gentle warmth and balance the sweet tomatoes. Just make sure that the Scotch bonnet is not bruised or it will end up being very spicy.
Marie Mitchell's Spicy Sweet Spring Curry
Serves 4
Ingredients
2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped
2 shallots, peeled and thinly sliced
1 medium yellow onion, peeled and thinly sliced
6 fresh tomatoes, washed and halved or 1 tin of good quality chopped tomatoes
2 medium potatoes, washed and diced with skin on
Thumb of ginger, peeled, sliced and finely chopped
1 tin chickpeas, drained
1/4 Scotch bonnet, deseeded and finely chopped OR whole (must make sure the Scotch bonnet is not bruised), optional
1/4 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp garam masala
1/4 tsp turmeric
1/2 tsp cumin
2 tsp curry powder (I used madras but you can use your preferred curry powder for a different flavour)
500 ml vegetable stock
1 tbsp olive oil
Coriander, optional
Lime wedges, optional
Instructions
Using a wide-bottomed saucepan, heat 1 tbsp of olive oil before adding your onions and shallots. Fry these for around 5-10 minutes until they are translucent, then tip in all your spices and ginger. Stir everything together until fragrant.
Add in the tomatoes and a dash of water – stir these in to make sure your spices are well mixed. Pour in the diced potato pieces and vegetable stock. Pop on the lid of your saucepan and bring the mixture to the boil, leaving it then to simmer for around 30 minutes (or until your potatoes are cooked).
Add in the chickpeas. Leave the lid off the pan for 5 minutes or so until the sauce is as thick as you like. Serve with either rice or a bread of your choice (we suggest naan bread), a sprinkle of coriander and a squeeze of lime.
