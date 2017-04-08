These Are The UK's Best Takeaway Restaurants

A Thai restaurant in central London has been named the UK's favourite takeaway restaurant.
Thai Metro, a family-run restaurant located a short walk from Oxford Street, beat more than 12,000 other UK food outlets to win Hungry House's Most Loved Takeaway Award.
Benz Burgers in west London, Home Wok in Glasgow, Mish Mash in Birmingham, and La Mamma in Manchester were close behind. Meanwhile, takeaway restaurants in Nottingham, Derby, and Cardiff made the top ten, too.
Hungry House said they compiled the top ten by taking into account restaurant popularity, star ratings, customer reviews, customer return rate, and kitchen hygiene standards. The company's CEO Alice Mrongovius said of the results: "Not only is it a great pleasure to support these local family businesses, who often don't get the exposure they deserve; it also unearths the best hidden gem restaurants and dishes for our customers to tuck into."
Thai Metro was opened on central London's Charlotte Street 17 years ago by Ekkachai Somboonsarn, who still runs the business today. He described the award as "an unbelievable honour" and credited keen pricing with his restaurant's success.
"Before I started the business, I thought Thai food was unnecessarily overpriced," he told London's Evening Standard. "So, we have tried to keep our prices as low as possible. We rely on repeat customers and if we can keep our prices down, people will keep coming back."
1. Thai Metro - Soho, London
2. Benz Burgers - Kensal Green, London
3. Home Wok - Glasgow
4. Mish Mash - Birmingham
5. La Mamma - Manchester
6. Oriental Chef - Nottingham
7. Himalayan Gurka - Derby
8. Mr Chan's - Clerkenwell, London
9. The Fryery - Cardiff
10. Hana - Kensal Green, London
