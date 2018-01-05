Picking a meal-prep strategy for a food resolution is one thing. But finding the right recipes to make during said plan? Well, that's something else entirely. For those of us who don't already have a rolodex of fast, easy, and healthy dishes that also pack well, selecting a menu plan can just be a shit show. Not all recipes translate well to big-batch and office desk-friendly eating. So instead of scouring the web and wasting our energy on trial-and-error, we'll be turning to the already vetted eats of meal-prepping pros.
Stephanie Tornatore's and Adam Bannon's Healthy Meal Prep is our new January food resolution go-to. A recipe, portioning, and packing guide all in one, this creative cookbook illuminates a path to our successful meal-prep survival. To prove it, we've got three of their best delicious, healthy, and big-batch recipes ahead — from easy sheet pan bakes, to savoury bowls, and even a creamy curry. Scroll on to achieve next week's packing and prepping goals.